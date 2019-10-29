Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
Former Congress MP's Son Found Dead Outside Mall in Rajasthan's Alwar

Mahendra Kumar Yadav, the 60-year-old son of former Lok Sabha MP Ghasi Ram Yadav, was found lying dead with head injuries below a bench outside the Cross Point Mall in Alwar.

Updated:October 29, 2019, 10:35 PM IST
Former Congress MP's Son Found Dead Outside Mall in Rajasthan's Alwar
Jaipur: The body of a former Congress MP's son was found outside a mall in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday, police said.

Mahendra Kumar Yadav, the 60-year-old son of former Lok Sabha MP Ghasi Ram Yadav, was found lying dead with head injuries below a bench outside the Cross Point Mall in Alwar, officials said.

A few local residents had seen him in a drunken state loitering in the area on Monday night, they said. The following morning, he was found dead, presumably after falling from the bench, sources said.

Mahendra Yadav's body was taken to a hospital where a post-mortem examination was conducted following which his body was handed over to family members, assistant sub-inspector Prem Singh said.

The matter has been registered under section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and further investigations are underway, he said.

