Former Congress MP's Son Found Dead Outside Mall in Rajasthan's Alwar
Mahendra Kumar Yadav, the 60-year-old son of former Lok Sabha MP Ghasi Ram Yadav, was found lying dead with head injuries below a bench outside the Cross Point Mall in Alwar.
Image for representation.
Jaipur: The body of a former Congress MP's son was found outside a mall in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday, police said.
Mahendra Kumar Yadav, the 60-year-old son of former Lok Sabha MP Ghasi Ram Yadav, was found lying dead with head injuries below a bench outside the Cross Point Mall in Alwar, officials said.
A few local residents had seen him in a drunken state loitering in the area on Monday night, they said. The following morning, he was found dead, presumably after falling from the bench, sources said.
Mahendra Yadav's body was taken to a hospital where a post-mortem examination was conducted following which his body was handed over to family members, assistant sub-inspector Prem Singh said.
The matter has been registered under section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and further investigations are underway, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra to Clash with Deepika Padukone's Mahabharat on Diwali 2021
- Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Spark off Dating Rumours at Diwali Party
- Samsung Takes on iPhone Slofies by Releasing New Update on Galaxy S10
- The Complete Air Purifier Buying Guide: Here is How to Beat The Delhi Pollution
- Friends Made Fun of Wushu, Parents Are Now Enquiring About It: World Champion Praveen Kumar