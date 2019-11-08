Former Cop-Turned-Lawyer Caught in Crosshairs after Tis Hazari Clash, Says He Received Threats
LN Rao claims he received calls threatening to have his chamber sealed and his bar license revoked. Posters asking him to "clarify" whether he is a lawyer or a police officer have been plastered on the gate of his chamber.
Creative by Mir Suhail/News18.
New Delhi: L N Rao, a retired police officer who is practising law at the Patiala House court for over five years now, has suddenly found himself in the line of fire, days after policemen and lawyers clashed at the Tis Hazari court complex.
He claims he received calls threatening to have his chamber sealed and his bar license revoked. Posters asking him to "clarify" whether he is a lawyer or a police officer have been plastered on the gate of his chamber, he said.
During his 37 years of service with the Delhi Police, Rao won several medals, including two for gallantry. He retired as the deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell) in 2014. Soon after, he began his second innings as a lawyer.
"I got several calls on Wednesday threatening to have my chamber sealed and my bar license revoked," Rao said on Thursday. "I was asked whether I am a police officer or an advocate. I told them (the callers) that before 2014 I was a police officer for 37 years and now I am a practising lawyer," he said.
"Today, I saw the pictures of posters, asking me to clarify whether I am a lawyer or a police officer, being pasted on the main gate of my chamber," he added. A parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer triggered the clash between the two sides at the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday, leaving 20 security personnel and several advocates injured.
Lawyers in all six district courts in Delhi have stayed away from work ever since to protest against the clash. Amid continuing tensions, an on-duty policeman was allegedly thrashed by lawyers outside the Saket court in the national capital on Monday. In a video of the purported incident, one of the lawyers was seen slapping the policeman who was riding a bike.
Rao condemned the Saket court incident. He said he has no issues with lawyers but will take action if anyone tries to harm him. "They have pasted posters without my permission. The court is closed and I am not going there. I have not registered a case. But if they attack me or my juniors then I will have to lodge a case against them," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
- Man Complaining of Severe Pain Finds 'Family of Cockroaches' Living Inside His Ear
- KBC to Celebrate 50 Years of Amitabh Bachchan, Actor Shares Doctors Want Him to Take Time Off Work
- Tiger Shroff Recreates Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo, Disha Patani Goes 'Wow'
- China Open: Satwik-Chirag Defeat World No.6 Pair Again to Reach Quarter-finals