'Man With Golden Heart': Sreesanth Praises Actor Vijay Sethupathi

Three films of actor Vijay Sethupathi have been released recently. All the three back-to-back releases— Laabam, Tughlaq Durbar and Annabelle Sethupathi— have been received well by the audience. Not just this he is also hosting one of the most anticipated reality shows of Tamil TV, Master Chef Tamil. Also, his film ‘Kadaisi Vivasayi’ will soon be released.

Now, recently a post shared by former India pacer and actor Sreesanth has caught the attention of Vijay’s fans. Sreesanth took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures of himself with the actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Along with the post, he also wrote a heart-touching caption. Tagging Vijay the cricketer has thanked the actor calling him ‘Anna’. He also said that it is a great honour for him to know the actor and also to learn with him every moment. He further added that he has lots of respect for the actor. The cricketer also called Vijay the man with a golden heart. This post has not just got the fans excited but has also left them with a question of whether the two are going to collaborate on a project or not?

The post received a lot of love from the fans. In the comment section one user wrote, “You both are outstanding”, while another user wrote “Two favourites”.

Sreesanth will star in a Bollywood film titled ‘Patta’ by Nirup Gupta and the director of the film is R Radhakrishnan. The movie will be produced under the banner of NNG Films and the cricketer cum actor will be seen playing the role of a CBI officer. Many reports suggest that the film may have other Bollywood stars as well. While the fans love watching the films of these stars, they will surely be even more excited for a collaborative project of the two, if there is any.

