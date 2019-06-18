Former Dance Bar Employee Accuses CPM Kerala Chief’s Son of Rape, Cheating

Thiruvananthapuram: A former employee with a dance bar has brought rape and treachery allegations against Binoy Kodiyeri, the elder son of CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The 33-year-old woman from Bihar claimed to have given birth to Binoy’s son in 2010. After failing to keep his promise of marriage, Binoy allegedly started threatening her with grave consequences from 2015. Following a complaint filed with the Mumbai Police, a case has been registered against Binoy.

However, the CPI(M) leader’s son had rubbished the allegations and said the woman was only trying to blackmail him through her claims. Based on his complaint to the inspector general of Kannur Range, the state police may register a case against the woman.

The woman in her complaint has said that they met at a bar in Dubai where Binoy, as her client, used to pay her huge sums of money. As a relationship blossomed, Binoy allegedly introduced himself as a businessman in the construction sector from Kerala. In 2009, while proposing to the woman, he asked her to give up her job and a year later, rented an apartment for her in Mumbai’s Andheri.

The woman said even as Binoy continued to evade talks of marriage, their son was born on July 22, 2010. He continued to take care of them till 2015 when he stopped providing for them citing dip in business.

Once the Rs 13-crore monetary fraud involving Binoy surfaced in 2018, the woman tried to find out more about his personal life through one of his social media profiles and learnt that he was already married with two children. When she tried to contact him, he allegedly started issuing threats.

Senior CPI(M) leaders said they might look into the matter, but ruled out possibilities of investigating the rape case involving a non-party member.