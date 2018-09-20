English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Delhi HC Judge's Family Held Hostage by Servant, Cash and Valuables Stolen
Chief Justice Dalip Kumar Kapur, at whose residence in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony the incident took place, passed away in 2000 due to brain haemorrhage.
Photo for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: The wife of a former Chief Justice of the Delhi High court was held hostage at her residence allegedly by her servant and accomplices who decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees, police said Wednesday.
Chief Justice Dalip Kumar Kapur, at whose residence in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony the incident took place, passed away in 2000 due to brain haemorrhage, they said.
The incident took place on Monday night and was reported to police by the daughter of the former judge who was also at home at the time of the incident.
In her statement to police, Riba Kapur, the 78-year-old wife of the former judge alleged that she and her 45-year-old daughter who lives with her were held hostage by the servant and his accomplices, a police officer said.
Kapur alleged that her daughter was hit by an iron rod by accused, the officer said.
Police said the accused stole cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and fled the spot in the car owned by the victims.
The injured daughter called up the police and informed about the incident.
The servant was hired just four days before the incident, police said, adding that a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused
Chief Justice Dalip Kumar Kapur, at whose residence in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony the incident took place, passed away in 2000 due to brain haemorrhage, they said.
The incident took place on Monday night and was reported to police by the daughter of the former judge who was also at home at the time of the incident.
In her statement to police, Riba Kapur, the 78-year-old wife of the former judge alleged that she and her 45-year-old daughter who lives with her were held hostage by the servant and his accomplices, a police officer said.
Kapur alleged that her daughter was hit by an iron rod by accused, the officer said.
Police said the accused stole cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and fled the spot in the car owned by the victims.
The injured daughter called up the police and informed about the incident.
The servant was hired just four days before the incident, police said, adding that a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What is The Most Horrible Thing You Faced as a Woman in India? A Quora Thread Shows The Mirror
- Russian Athletes to Return to Competition as WADA Lifts Doping Ban
- 'Would You Worship a Donkey or Elephant?' Republican Party Draws Flak for Ganesh Chaturthi Ad
- Samsung Galaxy A7 With Triple Camera Setup Launched
- Djokovic to Provide Fire Power For Team Europe at Laver Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...