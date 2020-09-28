Former DGP Sumedh Saini Appears Before SIT In 1991 Multani Case

Chandigarh: Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini on Monday appeared before the SIT in Mohali in connection with the disappearance case of junior engineer Balwant Singh Multani in 1991. The Special Investigation Team of the Punjab Police on Sunday had summoned Saini to join the investigation at the Mataur police station in connection with the case.

Saini reached the police station at around 11 am. Earlier, the former Punjab Director General of Police had failed to appear before the SIT on September 23.

The Supreme Court had granted him interim protection from arrest in this matter. Saini was booked in May in connection with the disappearance of Multani in 1991 when he was working as a junior engineer with the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation.

The police had last month added murder charge under section 302 of the IPC in the FIR in the disappearance case after two former Chandigarh police personnel–former UT police Inspector Jagir Singh and former ASI Kuldeep Singh, who are also co-accused, turned approver. Saini, a 1982-batch IPS officer, was the youngest DGP in the country when he was appointed the state police chief in 2012. He was removed from the post in 2015 after protests erupted following sacrilege incidents. Saini retired in 2018.

Multani, who was a resident of Mohali, was picked up by the police after the terrorist attack on Saini, who was then the senior superintendent of police in Chandigarh, in 1991. However, the police had later claimed that Multani, son of a former IAS officer, had escaped from police custody of Qadian police in Gurdaspur.

Saini and six others were booked on the complaint of Balwant Multani’s brother, Palwinder Singh Multani, who is a resident of Jalandhar. The case was registered against them under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causes hurt) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Mataur police station in Mohali.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor