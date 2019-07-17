Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Former DIG's Daughter Molested Outside College in Greater Noida; Accused Held

The victim's father is a retired DIG from West Bengal police. Police said the victim was molested outside her college in Greater Noida's Beta-2 sector by the accused.

IANS

Updated:July 17, 2019, 8:26 AM IST
(Representative image)
Noida: A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting the daughter of a former Deputy Inspector General of police in Greater Noida, police said.

The victim's father is a retired DIG from West Bengal police.

Police said the victim was molested outside her college in Greater Noida's Beta-2 sector on Tuesday afternoon by the accused identified as Mantu, a native of West Bengal.

"She soon called up the police and a police response vehicle (PRV) reached the spot. The accused was arrested," said a senior police officer.

A case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered against him, police said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
