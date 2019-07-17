English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former DIG's Daughter Molested Outside College in Greater Noida; Accused Held
The victim's father is a retired DIG from West Bengal police. Police said the victim was molested outside her college in Greater Noida's Beta-2 sector by the accused.
(Representative image)
Noida: A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting the daughter of a former Deputy Inspector General of police in Greater Noida, police said.
The victim's father is a retired DIG from West Bengal police.
Police said the victim was molested outside her college in Greater Noida's Beta-2 sector on Tuesday afternoon by the accused identified as Mantu, a native of West Bengal.
"She soon called up the police and a police response vehicle (PRV) reached the spot. The accused was arrested," said a senior police officer.
A case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered against him, police said.
