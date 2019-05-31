Former Diplomats Hail Jaishankar's Appointment as Foreign Minister

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Former Diplomats Hail Jaishankar's Appointment as Foreign Minister
Considered an expert on China and the US, the new External Affairs minister's moves will be keenly watched to see whether he brings any changes in India's approach in dealing with a hostile Pakistan.
File photo of S Jaishankar
New Delhi: Former diplomats and international affairs experts hailed ex-foreign secretary S Jaishankar's appointment as the Minister of External Affairs, saying he is entering the political arena with a wealth of diplomatic experience.
Vivek Katju, former secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, said Jaishankar has an "outstanding record" as a diplomat and he will prove to be "great assistance" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he formulates his policy.
"He is a fine professional. Track records of India diplomats being good public men and good political personalities have been very good... Nonetheless, it is one thing to be professionally competent. But, when you enter a political arena, there is a new dimension.
"Jaishankar would have to prove himself as a fine political figure. I think he will do that well," he said.
Jaishankar, 64, took charge of the External Affairs ministry Friday, a rare instance of a career diplomat handling the key portfolio as minister.
Considered an expert on China and the US, the new External Affairs minister's moves will be keenly watched to see whether he brings any changes in India's approach in dealing with a hostile Pakistan.
The 1977-batch IFS officer was a surprise pick in the Modi Cabinet, whose members took oath on Thursday, and he will succeed Sushma Swaraj in the ministry, where he had served as a foreign secretary from 2015-2018.
Former Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan and Sweden, Ashok Sajjanhar said there is no reason, whatsoever to doubt, "this is an excellent choice".
Jaishankar will bring with him over 40 years of valuable experience from the diplomatic field and he understands India's relations with major countries including the US, Russia and China, and the challenges ahead he said.
Son of the late K Subrahmanyam, one of India's leading strategic analysts, Jaishankar was a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal.
The deal, initiated in 2005, took several years to craft, and was signed by the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh in 2007.
"His father was one of the best known strategic analysts of India, so, strategic thinking is in his DNA, in his blood. But, he cut his teeth in MEA through his career, and started his career n Moscow when it was part of the USSR," Sajjanhar said.
The former ambassador also said he provided "real impetus" to the bilateral partnership between India and the US when he was the joint secretary (Americas).
"He has served as an ambassador in China. He knows China, and has a healthy respect for what China has been able to achieve, but notwithstanding, he is also very clear that India needs to stand up when its interests are under attack, and that is what happened in Doklam, when he was the foreign secretary," Sajjanhar added.
The biggest challenge confronting India today going forward would be, how to manage its relation with China, both in terms of competition and cooperation, he said.
"Jaishankar has a good understanding of the geo-politics dynamics that prevails today, these elements he understands and appreciates. He has navigated through these geo-political changes that has been taking place and, therefore particularly suited (for the job)," the former envoy to Sweden said.
Another retired diplomat, who did not wish to be named, said Jaishankar is an "excellent choice" and his experience in the diplomatic field will stand him in good stead in the political arena.
Katju said for Jaishankar, the main challenge would be the western neighbour, and he would have to "give priority" as Pakistan is a constant challenge.
He also said former extrenal affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has paid a lot of attention to Indian diaspora and Indians who would be in trouble abroad.
Swaraj has been known to help many Indian citizens or Indian-origin people stranded abroad or facing other issues, after having reached out to her through social media.
"That is a tradition, people in pubic life would expect Jaishankar to continue," Katju said.
