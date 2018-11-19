GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Former DMK MP Misses Flight to Chennai After He is Caught Carrying Bullets 'by Mistake'

S R Jayadurai, detained for questioning on Sunday night after officials found the bullets, said he was having arms licence and had carried the bullets by mistake, police said.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2018, 10:07 PM IST
(Representative image)
Coimbatore: Former DMK MP S R Jayadurai was briefly detained at the airport in Coimbatore after five rounds of live bullets were found in his baggage while on his way to Chennai, police said on Monday.

Jayadurai, detained for questioning on Sunday night after officials found the bullets, said he was having arms licence and had carried the bullets by mistake, they said.

He showed a copy of the licence, but officials sought the original as per rules.

He left for Chennai on Monday morning after producing the original licence, police said.

According to rules, an air passenger can carry licenced revolver or pistol and ammunition in checked-in baggage after declaring them and producing valid licence.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
