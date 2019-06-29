Take the pledge to vote

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Moves Out of Official Residence in Delhi

As per the rules, formers MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

News18.com

Updated:June 29, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
File pic of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI)
New Delhi: Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has vacated her official residence located at 8, Safdarjung Lane, in New Delhi.

"I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers," she said in a tweet on Saturday.

Swaraj, who has long been the BJP's most prominent woman face, did not contest the recent Lok Sabha elections in which the party a massive majority.

Last November, Swaraj had announced she would not contest the general elections.

As per the rules, formers MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

