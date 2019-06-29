Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Moves Out of Official Residence in Delhi
As per the rules, formers MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.
File pic of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI)
New Delhi: Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has vacated her official residence located at 8, Safdarjung Lane, in New Delhi.
"I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers," she said in a tweet on Saturday.
I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 29, 2019
Swaraj, who has long been the BJP's most prominent woman face, did not contest the recent Lok Sabha elections in which the party a massive majority.
Last November, Swaraj had announced she would not contest the general elections.
