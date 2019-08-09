Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi; PM, Amit Shah Visit Hospital

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley was on Friday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he complained of palpitations and restlessness, sources at the hospital said.

Jaitley was taken to hospital on Friday morning after reportedly complaining of chest congestion and breathing problems.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the hospital to inquire about his health.

A lawyer by profession, Jaitley has been the most important leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure and often acted as the chief troubleshooter for the government.

Jaitley underwent a surgery in the United States in January for a reported soft tissue cancer in his left leg, an illness that deprived him from presenting the Modi government's sixth and final budget of its current term. Railways and Coal minister Piyush Goyal was the stand-in finance minister who presented the interim budget for 2019-20.

The 66-year-old had returned to India on February 9 after undergoing skin grafting. He is believed to have undergone some kind of a medical procedure again when he visited the US last month to attend the IMF-World Bank Group Spring Meetings.

Jaitley had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS, with Goyal filling in for him at that time as well.

Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry in August 2018. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of his long-standing diabetic condition.

