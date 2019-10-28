Under ED Custody, P Chidambaram Taken to AIIMS After he Complains of Stomach Ache, Other Illness
The 74-year-old has been in custody since August 21 for his alleged involvement in the INX media money laundering case registered by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, has been taken to AIIMS after he complained of stomach ache and other related issues. The 74-year-old has been in custody since August 21 for his alleged involvement in the INX media money laundering case registered by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.
Sources said Chidambaram was taken to the RML Hospital in the morning but has now been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Chidambaram complained of illness and pain in the stomach, the sources added.
Sources at AIIMS said, the former union minister was brought to the hospital around 5.40 PM and is being examined by a team of doctors in the old private ward. While those close to Chidambaram said "his condition is not good", ED sources claimed "there was nothing serious".
Chidambaram, who is currently under the custody of the ED, was on October 5 also referred to the AIIMS for a medical checkup after he complained of stomach ache.
In his bail plea before the SC, he had argued that his health is deteriorating and he lost four kilograms as he is not accustomed to the food provided inside the jail.
Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.
The former finance minister was kept in Tihar Jail from September 5 to October 16, when the Enforcement Directorate took him under their custody.
