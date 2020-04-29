Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar Appointed PESB Chief
Rajiv Kumar retired as the finance secretary in February this year and has been appointed in place of Kapil Dev Tripathi.
Rajiv Kumar (Image: Twitter)
Former finance secretary Rajiv Kumar was on Wednesday appointed as the chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), the government's head hunter for public sector undertakings.
Kumar, a 1984-batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, retired as the finance secretary in February this year.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved his appointment to the post for a period of three years, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
He has been appointed in place of Kapil Dev Tripathi who has recently taken over as the Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind.
