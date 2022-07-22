CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#SriLanka#MonsoonSession#DroupadiMurmu#NeerajChopra
Home » News » India » Former 'Granthi' Thrashed, Hair Cut by Unidentified Assailants in Rajasthan
1-MIN READ

Former 'Granthi' Thrashed, Hair Cut by Unidentified Assailants in Rajasthan

PTI

Last Updated: July 22, 2022, 16:55 IST

Jaipur, India

An FIR has been registered in the matter at Ramgarh police station and an investigation is underway.(Representational Image: PTI)

An FIR has been registered in the matter at Ramgarh police station and an investigation is underway.(Representational Image: PTI)

The accused stopped him on the pretext of seeking some help and threw chilli powder in his eyes. They also thrashed him and cut his hair

A former 'granthi' of a gurdwara was allegedly thrashed and his hair cut by unidentified assailants in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Friday. A 'granthi' is a ceremonial reader of the Sikh holy book, Sri Guru Granth Sahib, in a gurdwara.

The incident took place on Thursday night when Gurubaksh Singh was going to Alawada village on a motorcycle, the police said. The accused stopped him on the pretext of seeking some help and threw chilli powder in his eyes. They also thrashed him and cut his hair, they said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter at Ramgarh police station and an investigation is underway, they said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags:
first published:July 22, 2022, 16:55 IST
last updated:July 22, 2022, 16:55 IST