Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Quarantined at Home

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela has tested positive for the coronavirus and is displaying mild symptoms and is currently quarantined at home.
A decision on whether to hospitalise him or continue with home-care will be taken on Sunday.
