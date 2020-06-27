INDIA

Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Quarantined at Home

File photo of Shankersinh Vaghela.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 27, 2020, 8:02 PM IST
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela has tested positive for the coronavirus and is displaying mild symptoms and is currently quarantined at home.

A decision on whether to hospitalise him or continue with home-care will be taken on Sunday.

