1-MIN READ

Former Haryana Minister Om Prakash Jain Passes Away at 70, CM Khattar Express Grief

Representative Image. (Reuters)

Representative Image. (Reuters)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief over the demise of Jain, who was a minister in the previous Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Former Haryana minister Om Prakash Jain passed away on Monday at a hospital in Delhi. "Jain was 70 years old and was unwell for the past few days," the Haryana government said in a release issued here.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief over the demise of Jain, who was a minister in the previous Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda. In his condolence message, Khattar said that Jain took a keen interest in politics and social works. "He held a special place in Aggarwal community," he said.


