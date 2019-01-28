English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh Diagnosed with Swine Flu
Singh was tested positive for swine flu on Monday. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he complaints of breathing problem.
File photo of former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (Image: Reuters)
Shimla: Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh is suffering from swine flu and is undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) here, doctors said on Monday.
Singh was tested positive for swine flu Monday, they said.
He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he complaints of breathing problem.
Twenty-one patients have already tested positive for swine flu this season at IGMC, they said.
Four of them have succumbed to the virus at IGMC, whereas two swine flu patients from Himachal Pradesh's Una district died at PGI-Chandigarh, they added.
Two-year-old girl Priyanka of Bilaspur's Bamta village died on January 24, Jagdish (64) of Mandi's Gagal village died due to the H1N1 virus on January 23, Padma Ram (65) of Mandi's Thandapani succumbed on January 14 and Chander Shekhar (56) of Shimla's Chewda died on January 6 at IGMC, they added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Singh was tested positive for swine flu Monday, they said.
He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he complaints of breathing problem.
Twenty-one patients have already tested positive for swine flu this season at IGMC, they said.
Four of them have succumbed to the virus at IGMC, whereas two swine flu patients from Himachal Pradesh's Una district died at PGI-Chandigarh, they added.
Two-year-old girl Priyanka of Bilaspur's Bamta village died on January 24, Jagdish (64) of Mandi's Gagal village died due to the H1N1 virus on January 23, Padma Ram (65) of Mandi's Thandapani succumbed on January 14 and Chander Shekhar (56) of Shimla's Chewda died on January 6 at IGMC, they added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Captain Marvel Beats Avengers Endgame Heroes, Becomes Most Powerful Superhero in MCU: Kevin Feige
- Sunny Leone to Dance With Malayalam Actor Mammootty in Special Song, Pic Goes Viral
- I-League: Real Kashmir Beat Chennai City 1-0 for Second Time to Remain in Title Hunt
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray Weekend BO: Kangana's Film Packs a Solid Punch, Nawaz's Movie Picks Up Pace
- Vidya Balan to Make Her Tamil Debut Opposite South Superstar Ajith in the Remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results