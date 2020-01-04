Take the pledge to vote

Former IAS Officer Kannan Gopinathan, Detained on Way to UP, Released after Several Hours

Following Gopinathan's detention earlier, former JNU scholar Umar Khalid had expressed concern and said they were trying to trace him, but that his phone had been unresponsive.

January 4, 2020
Former IAS Officer Kannan Gopinathan, Detained on Way to UP, Released after Several Hours
This picture of Kannan Gopinathan talking to a police officer was tweeted by him today. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who was detained at the Uttar Pradesh border near Agra on Saturday, was released after signing a personal bond after several hours.

Following Gopinathan's detention earlier, former JNU scholar Umar Khalid had expressed concern and said they were trying to trace him, but that his phone had been unresponsive.

In a series of tweets earlier on Saturday, Gopinathan wrote that following his detention, he was taken to a hotel instead of a police station. He posted an image of a 'dhaba' where he was allegedly taken, adding that the police had been very cordial and respectful and told him they were carrying out "orders".

Gopinathan, who was in detention for several hours, was escorted to the UP border after being released.

A 2012-batch IAS officer, Gopinathan resigned from his position in August last year after the government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution and divide the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Gopinath was lauded for his work during the devastating floods in Kerala in 2018. He had actively participated in the relief and rescue operations and had also handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

