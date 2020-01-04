Former IAS Officer Kannan Gopinathan, Detained on Way to UP, Released after Several Hours
Following Gopinathan's detention earlier, former JNU scholar Umar Khalid had expressed concern and said they were trying to trace him, but that his phone had been unresponsive.
This picture of Kannan Gopinathan talking to a police officer was tweeted by him today. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who was detained at the Uttar Pradesh border near Agra on Saturday, was released after signing a personal bond after several hours.
Following Gopinathan's detention earlier, former JNU scholar Umar Khalid had expressed concern and said they were trying to trace him, but that his phone had been unresponsive.
In a series of tweets earlier on Saturday, Gopinathan wrote that following his detention, he was taken to a hotel instead of a police station. He posted an image of a 'dhaba' where he was allegedly taken, adding that the police had been very cordial and respectful and told him they were carrying out "orders".
Detained at UP border— Kannan Gopinathan (@naukarshah) January 4, 2020
Gopinathan, who was in detention for several hours, was escorted to the UP border after being released.
A 2012-batch IAS officer, Gopinathan resigned from his position in August last year after the government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution and divide the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.
Gopinath was lauded for his work during the devastating floods in Kerala in 2018. He had actively participated in the relief and rescue operations and had also handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan Consumed Painkillers for Shooting Laal Singh Chaddha Scenes?
- Transfer News and Rumours Live: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- India vs Sri Lanka | First T20I to be Dress Rehearsal for IPL Games: Assam Cricket
- Priyam Garg's 110 Sets up India U19 Win Over South Africa
- Xiaomi Confirms Smart Camera Issue is Fixed; You Won’t See Someone Else’s Bedroom Now