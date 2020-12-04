News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
    Choose Municipal Ward
    CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
    News18»India
    1-MIN READ

    Former IB Director and J&K Interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma Passes Away at 66 Due to Lung Ailment

    File photo of Dineshwar Sharma. (PTI)

    File photo of Dineshwar Sharma. (PTI)

    Dineshwar Sharma was appointed as the administrator of Lakshadweep in October 2019. Prior to this, he was an interlocutor for the Centre to Jammu and Kashmir.

    New Delhi: Administrator of Lakshadweep Dineshwar Sharma passed away on Friday due to lung-related complications, officials said. He was 66.

    Sharma, a former director of the Intelligence Bureau, was appointed as the administrator of Lakshadweep in October 2019. Prior to this, he was an interlocutor for the Centre to Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of Sharma.

    "Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long lasting contributions to India's policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted. In his tweet, Shah said: "Deeply anguished to learn about the passing away of Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma ji. He served the nation with utmost devotion as a dedicated officer of the Indian Police Service. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti".

    Sharma was a 1976-batch IPS officer and belonged to the Kerala cadre.

    .

    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Live Results - Ward-Wise Results | Detailed Results Tally | GHMC Results Live Updates
    Next Story

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...