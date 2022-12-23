CHANGE LANGUAGE
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, Husband Arrested by CBI in Videocon Loan Fraud Case
1-MIN READ

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, Husband Arrested by CBI in Videocon Loan Fraud Case

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 22:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Some loans were allegedly sanctioned to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others to cheat ICICI Bank (PTI Photo)

Venugopal Dhoot of the Videocon Group, along with companies Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited was also arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested former ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in a money laundering case involving a loan from the ICICI bank and the Videocon Group. The group had taken a loan of Rs 3,250 crore from the bank in 2012.

Venugopal Dhoot of the Videocon Group, along with companies Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited was also arrested, a PTI report said.

Dhoot, Chanda Kochhar and her husband have been named as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He had allegedly invested crores of rupees in Nupower months after the Videocon Group got the hefty loan.

Some loans were allegedly sanctioned to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others to cheat ICICI Bank, the CBI had said in a statement after filing of the FIR in 2019.

first published:December 23, 2022, 21:55 IST
last updated:December 23, 2022, 22:06 IST
