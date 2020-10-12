Former India Football Captain Carton Chapman Is Dead

New Delhi: Former India football captain Carlton Chapman, who had formed a deadly trio in club football with Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan in the 1990s, died on Monday following a heart attack in Bengaluru. He was 49.

Chapman was hospitalised on Sunday night at a hospital in Bengaluru and passed away early this morning. “I got a call from Bengaluru from one of his friends that Chapman is no more. He passed away early this morning. He was a happy-go-lucky man, always smiling and ready to help others,” Chapman’s one-time India team-mate Bruno Coutinho told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor