INDIA

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away

NEW DELHI: Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital, his son and the current president’s office said.

A veteran politician who served as foreign and finance minister in previous administrations, Mukherjee was in a deep coma and on ventilator support after coming down with a lung infection.

“His demise is passing of an era,” the office of President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.

Pranab Mukherjee, Congress' Man For All Seasons, Passes Away

Mukherjee had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10 and had been hospitalised since.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 31, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
