English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former ISRO Chairman Madhavan Nair, Who Joined BJP, Gets Death Threat
Nair, who retired in 2009 as Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), joined the BJP in October last year.
File photo of G . Madhavan Nair (GETTY IMAGES)
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: Former ISRO chairman and BJP member G Madhavan Nair has received death threat and a high-level probe was on into it, police here said on Friday.
The threat to Nair, who resides here, was made in an anonymous letter on Wednesday, police told PTI.
A case under Indian Penal Code section 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) had been registered and investigation was on, they said.
When contacted, the space scientist pleaded ignorance about the letter, but said he was informed there was an intelligence report about the threat.
Nair, who retired in 2009 as Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), joined the BJP in October last year.
The threat to Nair, who resides here, was made in an anonymous letter on Wednesday, police told PTI.
A case under Indian Penal Code section 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) had been registered and investigation was on, they said.
When contacted, the space scientist pleaded ignorance about the letter, but said he was informed there was an intelligence report about the threat.
Nair, who retired in 2009 as Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), joined the BJP in October last year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kevin Pietersen Stops By to Play Gully Cricket, Desi Fans Remind Him of 'Important' Rules
- Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Is A Jumbo Disappointment
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
- Samsung Introduces XM3 Inspire Coupe-SUV at Seoul Motor Show
- Most Actors have Crocodile Skin, Says Soha Ali Khan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results