Former ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan Welcomes Arrest of ex-IPS Officer Sreekumar in Gujarat Riots Case

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan welcomed the arrest of former IPS officer RB Sreekumar for allegedly giving false information in the Gujarat riots case. Narayanan said that he was happy about the arrest as the police officer did the same in his case as well.

Nambi Narayanan, a scientist in ISRO, was charged with espionage and was probed by Sreekumar. He was acquitted of all charges by the Supreme Court.

“I came to know that he was arrested today for keeping on fabricating stories & trying to sensationalise them, there was a charge against him. It is exactly what he did in my case,” Narayana told news agency ANI.

Former Gujarat Director General of Police RB Sreekumar was arrested by Ahmedabad Police on Saturday, a day after Supreme Court ruling on 24 June which upheld the clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a Gujarat court in the 2002 riots case.

“Our system is such that anybody can say any loose statement and get away with that. I’m very happy to note that he has been arrested because there is limit for everything and he is crossing all the limits in terms of decency,” the former ISRO scientist said.

Our system is such that anybody can say any loose statement and get away with that. I’m very happy to note that he has been arrested because there is limit for everything and he is crossing all the limits in terms of decency:Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan to ANI (File pic) pic.twitter.com/NP5Z4WCWBu — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

Gujarat Police has registered a case against former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, former IPS officer RB Sreekumar and Teesta Setalvad for furnishing false information about the 2022 Gujarat riots.

According to the FIR, Bhatt, Setalvad and Sreekumar had conspired to abuse the process of law by fabricating false evidence and instituted false and malicious criminal proceedings against innocent people. The FIR also states that Setalvad and the others had conspired and prepared false records to implicate innocents.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.