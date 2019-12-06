Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor's Advisor K Vijay Kumar Appointed to Home Ministry

The appointment order issued by the Union Home Ministry on December 3 stated that K Vijay Kumar will be in the position for a period of one year from the date of his taking charge.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor's Advisor K Vijay Kumar Appointed to Home Ministry
File photo of K Vijay Kumar. (credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former advisor to the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, K Vijay Kumar, has been appointed as a senior security advisor in the Union Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah, an official order said.

The 1975-batch officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) will "advise the ministry on security related matters of Union Territory of JK and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected States," the order said.

The appointment order issued by the Union Home Ministry on December 3 stated that 67-year-old Kumar will be in the position for a period of one year from the date of his taking charge.

Kumar has served as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Director of the National Police Academy in Hyderabad and his most talked about stint was as the chief of the Tamil Nadu police special task force that killed forest brigand Veerappan in 2004.

After his retirement from service and as DG, CRPF in 2012, Kumar was appointed as senior security advisor (LWE) in the Home Ministry then headed by Rajnath Singh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com