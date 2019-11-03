Former J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik Takes Oath as Governor of Goa
Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Pradeep Nandrajog administered the oath of office to Malik at Raj Bhavan. CM Pramod Sawant was amongst the prominent dignitaries who attended the swearing-in ceremony.
J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik. (PTI)
Panaji: Satya Pal Malik was on Sunday sworn in as the Governor of Goa.
Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Pradeep Nandrajog administered the oath of office to Malik at Raj Bhavan.
Malik had earlier served as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been bifurcated into two union territories.
Malik, 73, replaced Mridula Sinha who was holding the Goa governor's post since August 2014.
"I have come from Kashmir which is known to be a very problematic place. I have dealt there successfully and handled all issues. J&K is a peaceful and good place now which is on the path of progress. The leadership there is non-controversial. They are doing their work very well, so I feel that I would be spending time here in much peaceful way.
"People here are good. The CM is talking less but Goa has a name across the world," Malik said on the occasion.
Jammu and Kashmir ceased to be a state from October 31 after the Centre withdrew its special status under Article 370 on August 5 and bifurcated it into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
On Thursday, Radha Krishna Mathur and G C Murmu took oath as the first Lt Governors of the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, respectively.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 9-Foot-Long Python Pays a Visit to Taj Mahal's Parking Lot, Causes Panic
- La Liga: League Leaders Barcelona Slip to Shock Defeat after Levante’s 7-Minute Goal Flurry
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Beta Update: Season 10, Team Deathmatch Ruins Map, MP5K Gun and More
- What is Driving Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Merger Talks - Explained
- Hyundai Santro Receives Only Two Star Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video