Former J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik Takes Oath as Governor of Goa

Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Pradeep Nandrajog administered the oath of office to Malik at Raj Bhavan. CM Pramod Sawant was amongst the prominent dignitaries who attended the swearing-in ceremony.

PTI

Updated:November 3, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik. (PTI)

Panaji: Satya Pal Malik was on Sunday sworn in as the Governor of Goa.

Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Pradeep Nandrajog administered the oath of office to Malik at Raj Bhavan.

Malik had earlier served as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been bifurcated into two union territories.

Malik, 73, replaced Mridula Sinha who was holding the Goa governor's post since August 2014.

"I have come from Kashmir which is known to be a very problematic place. I have dealt there successfully and handled all issues. J&K is a peaceful and good place now which is on the path of progress. The leadership there is non-controversial. They are doing their work very well, so I feel that I would be spending time here in much peaceful way.

"People here are good. The CM is talking less but Goa has a name across the world," Malik said on the occasion.

Jammu and Kashmir ceased to be a state from October 31 after the Centre withdrew its special status under Article 370 on August 5 and bifurcated it into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On Thursday, Radha Krishna Mathur and G C Murmu took oath as the first Lt Governors of the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, respectively.

