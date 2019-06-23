Ex-JDS Leader Danish Ali Appointed BSP Leader in LS; Maya's Brother Takes Over as VP, Nephew Gets Post Too

Lucknow: JD(S) turncoat Danish Ali was on Sunday elected as leader of Bahujan Samaj Party in Lok Sabha, while Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar was appointed vice president of the party.

Besides Ali and Kumar, the BSP chief's 24-year-old nephew Akash Anand and former party VP Ramji Gautam were chosen as BSP's national coordinators. The move gains importance as it comes ahead of the bypolls on 12 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, with the party attempting to revive its cadre along with attracting the youth.

The decision was taken at the two-hour-long National Convention of the BSP at party headquarters in Lucknow, which was attended by all newly-elected MPs, MLAs and key post holders from all across the country.

The party also discussed other important issue like removal of EVMs and elections through the ballot papers all across the country.

Ali, a close aide of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and former PM Deve Gowda, is considered instrumental in stitching the BSP-JDS alliance for the assembly polls. Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, he joined BSP with consent from Gowda.

BSP chief's brother, Anand Kumar, has earlier also been made the vice president of the party but was removed after the allegations of dynasty politics were made against Mayawati.

On the other hand, Mayawati's nephew's elevation is being considered crucial as it is speculated that he would eventually be the front-runners to take over the party after the BSP chief. When Akash was included in the list of party's star campaigers ahead of polls, a BSP leader told a news organisation, "Akash's inclusion in the star campaigners' list could be the beginning of an exercise to give him something big in the near future."

An MBA graduate from London, Akash made his first public appearance in 2016 when he accompanied Mayawati to Saharanpur. He has also shared the stage with her during a rally in Meerut in February 2017.

Speaking to News18, sources said that the nephew's induction to the party was a part of Mayawati's larger policy of attracting young voters towards the BSP this time.

Dressed in a blue suit and unique shoes that got media’s attention, Akash was spotted standing behind the BSP supremo when Akhilesh Yadav came visiting to wish Mayawati on her birthday on January 15. Akash was also present when RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav flew down from Patna to meet her.

In January, Mayawati had lashed out at the media for "unfavourably targeting" her nephew and calling him her successor. At that time, she had announced that in order to give a befitting reply to media, she will be inducting Akash into the BSP movement.