Former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi on Friday said that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. He has suggested everyone who came in his contact in the past few days to follow the safety protocol and get themselves tested.

“My dear countrymen, when I saw the initial symptoms of Covid-19, I got my test done and my corona report is positive. With the prayers and blessings of you all, I will be back soon and I will get back to public service,” Marandi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, tweeted.

“Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, I humbly request you all to get your Covid-19 test done. May I always get your affection and blessings,” he said in another tweet.

2. पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, मैं उन सभी से विनम्र अनुरोध करता हूँ कि आप सभी अपना कोविड-19 टेस्ट करवा लें।आप सभी का स्नेह और आशीर्वाद यूं ही बना रहे🙏 — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) September 25, 2020

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has wished him a speedy recovery. “Got the news of Babulal Marandi testing positive for Covid-19. I pray to God for your speedy recovery," he tweeted.

Before Marandi, several other former and ruling ministers from across the country have tested positive for Covid-19.

The news about Marandi’s infection came on a day when legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died at the age of 74. The singer had been admitted at MGM Healthcare in Chennai since August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus. He tested negative for Covid-19 on September 5. The official statement from the hospital today said that he died of a cardio-respiratory arrest.

On Thursday, Minister of state for railways, Suresh Angadi, had died due to the Covid-19. He was 65.