Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah was heckled during Eid prayers at a shrine in Srinagar on Wednesday.According to reports, Abdullah was paying tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee when the youth present at the gathering took objection to Abdullah’s words and started shouting slogans against him.Even before the imam leading the congregational prayers could begin the Eid sermon at the Hazratbal shrine, Abdullah was heckled amid sloganeering.In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, dozens of youth can be seen raising slogans with their shoes in hand, asking Abdullah to leave the shrine.As the NC leader got up to leave, the sloganeering continued and those gathered disrupted the congregation, forcing the former leader to leave the prayer ground.According to some reports, the Kashmiri youth present at the shrine were miffed with Abdullah for chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Hind’ at another event. The protesting group started shouting slogans of ‘Azaadi’.Soon, his the security personnel guarding the veteran politician got up to shield him from the crowd and later escorted him out of the venue.(With inputs from IANS)