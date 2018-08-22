English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Heckled, Showed Shoes During Eid Prayers at Srinagar
Even before the imam leading the congregational prayers could begin the Eid sermon at the Hazratbal shrine, the youth gathered here heckled Abdullah amid sloganeering.
Loading...
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah was heckled during Eid prayers at a shrine in Srinagar on Wednesday.
According to reports, Abdullah was paying tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee when the youth present at the gathering took objection to Abdullah’s words and started shouting slogans against him.
Even before the imam leading the congregational prayers could begin the Eid sermon at the Hazratbal shrine, Abdullah was heckled amid sloganeering.
In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, dozens of youth can be seen raising slogans with their shoes in hand, asking Abdullah to leave the shrine.
As the NC leader got up to leave, the sloganeering continued and those gathered disrupted the congregation, forcing the former leader to leave the prayer ground.
According to some reports, the Kashmiri youth present at the shrine were miffed with Abdullah for chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Hind’ at another event. The protesting group started shouting slogans of ‘Azaadi’.
Soon, his the security personnel guarding the veteran politician got up to shield him from the crowd and later escorted him out of the venue.
(With inputs from IANS)
Also Watch
According to reports, Abdullah was paying tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee when the youth present at the gathering took objection to Abdullah’s words and started shouting slogans against him.
Even before the imam leading the congregational prayers could begin the Eid sermon at the Hazratbal shrine, Abdullah was heckled amid sloganeering.
In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, dozens of youth can be seen raising slogans with their shoes in hand, asking Abdullah to leave the shrine.
As the NC leader got up to leave, the sloganeering continued and those gathered disrupted the congregation, forcing the former leader to leave the prayer ground.
According to some reports, the Kashmiri youth present at the shrine were miffed with Abdullah for chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Hind’ at another event. The protesting group started shouting slogans of ‘Azaadi’.
Soon, his the security personnel guarding the veteran politician got up to shield him from the crowd and later escorted him out of the venue.
(With inputs from IANS)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asian Games: Injured Dipa Karmakar To Skip Team Final, Will Be Fit For Individual Final
- Kushal Tandon Has a Befitting Reply for People Who Have a Problem with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Age Difference
- Asian Games: Extra Toes Make Footwear a Concern for Indian Heptathlete Swapna Barman
- In Numbers: Kohli Constructs More Milestones on Way to Trent Bridge Ton
- New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India for Rs 8.19 Lakh, Gets New Petrol Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...