Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Released from Detention, Says 'I am free'
Last December, the detention of Adullah, who is also a sitting Lok Sabha MP, was extended by three months.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, who was detained post the abrogation of Article 370 under Public Safety Act, was on Friday released from detention after more than seven months. Last December, the detention of Adullah, who is also a sitting Lok Sabha MP, was extended by three months.
