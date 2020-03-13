Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah to be Released from Detention After Over 7 Months

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, who was detained post the abrogation of Article 370 under Public Safety Act, will be released from detention after over seven months.

In December last year, the detention of Farooq Adullah, who is also a sitting Lok Sabha MP, was extended by three months.

The government order undersigned by Principal Secretary to Government, Shaleen Kabra reads, “In exercise of power conferred under Section 19(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, the Government herby revokes the detention order bearing No DMS/PSA/120/2019 dated 15.09.2019 issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar, extended for a period of three month vide Government Order no. Home/PB-V/340 of 2019 dated 13.12.2019 and then extended for a further period of three months vide Government order no. Home/PB-V/668 OF 2020 dated 11.3.2020 of Dr. Farooq Abdullah S/o Late Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah R/o Gupkar Road, Srinagar with immediate effect.”

Reacting to this, Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who operates her mother’s Twitter account tweeted, “Time to release all detainees including thousands of young men languishing in jails outside J&K. This has gone on for far too long & must end now.”

Farooq Abdullah, the three-term chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state could not attend two sessions of Parliament due to the detention, with several leaders from Opposition parties demanding the MP be allowed to attend the Parliament.

Several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah’s son Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti are under detention following the abrogation of Article 370.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.