1-MIN READ

Former JNU Student Umar Khalid Recovers from Covid-19 in Tihar Jail

File image of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid.

A senior official said Khalid, 33, was isolated within the Tihar jail premises after he showed symptoms of COVID-19.

Former JNU student Umar Khalid, who was arrested in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots, has recovered from COVID-19 in Tihar jail and returned to his cell, officials said on Thursday. A senior official said Khalid, 33, was isolated within the Tihar jail premises after he showed symptoms of COVID-19.

His RT-PCR test report came back positive on April 24. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those opposing it spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Khalid was arrested in October last year for his alleged role in a case related to violence in Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi. He was also arrested in September last year under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in another case related to the riots.

first published:May 13, 2021, 22:59 IST