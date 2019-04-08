LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
CS Karnan, 1st Judge to Be Jailed for Contempt of Court, Will Fight Polls Against PM Modi from Varanasi

The former HC judge had earlier filed his nomination from the Central Chennai constituency. He has picked up Varanasi as his second seat.

Updated:April 8, 2019, 11:18 PM IST
CS Karnan, 1st Judge to Be Jailed for Contempt of Court, Will Fight Polls Against PM Modi from Varanasi
File image of Justice CS Karnan. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Justice CS Karnan, the first sitting High Court judge to have been sentenced to prison, has announced to fight Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad 'Ravan' and ex-BSP constable Tej Bahadur Yadav have already announced to take on the prime minister.

The former HC judge had earlier filed his nomination from the Central Chennai constituency. He has picked up Varanasi as his second seat.

Karnan had said that his focus would be to expose corruption in the government and the judiciary. In May 2018, Justice Karnan had launched a political party, 'Anti Corruption Dynamic Party'.

In May 2017, the Supreme Court had convicted him of contempt for accusing top court judges of corruption, but the former HC judge has maintained that he was being targeted for being a Dalit.

Karnan's secretary Anthony W Lizaro had earlier said that the party would contest all 543 seats. "Only women will contest, and we hope to sweep elections across the country," the former judge had previously said.
