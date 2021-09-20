Former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda Files Complaint Against 'Deep Fake' Video

A complaint was filed with the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru against a “concocted and fabricated video" of Member of Parliament DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday. Gowda, who’s also a former chief minister of Karnataka and a Union minister until recently, has also received a court injunction against uploading or forwarding the said video.

“Dear well-wishers, a morphed (deep fake) video of mine has been making rounds on social media. I would like to inform you that, it is not me in the video, it’s created to malign my impeccable image by my adversaries with a vested interest," Gowda tweeted.

Dear well wishers,A morphed (deep fake) video of mine has been making rounds on social media. I would like to inform that, it is not me in the video, its created to malign my impeccable image by my adversaries with vested interest. 1/3— Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) September 19, 2021

A complaint has also been filed with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru North, Assistant Commissioner of Police, RT Nagar and the Cyber Crime Police.

As per the injunction order of the court, anyone forwarding/uploading the content will be punishable as per the relevant sections of the law.

“Malefactors, who are upset by my rise on the political front, have brought out a fake, lewd video of mine for my fall. The video has become viral on social media, which pains me," Gowda said in subsequent tweets.

Malefactors, who are upset by my rise on the political front, have brought out a fake, lewd video of mine for my fall. The video has become viral on social media, which pains me. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/8SrGH9A2WM— Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) September 19, 2021

Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had earlier this year resigned over another video and allegations of sexual abuse. The woman who was in that video said she was abused after she was promised a job, the case is ongoing in the Karnataka High Court.

