Former Kerala Finance Minister V Viswanatha Menon Passes Away at 92
Menon, a former Communist leader, served as the Finance Minister in the CPI(M)-led LDF government headed by E K Nayanar in 1987.
File photo of former Kerala Finance Minister V Viswanatha Menon.
Kochi: Former Kerala finance minister V Viswanatha Menon passed away at a private hospital here Friday, his family said. He was 92.
He is survived by his wife and two sons.
He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital here for age-related ailments.
Menon, a former Communist leader, served as the Finance Minister in the CPI(M)-led LDF government headed by E K Nayanar in 1987.
He had also served as Member of Parliament twice.
Menon entered politics during his student life at the age of 13.
As a student, he fought against the British rule. Earning the wrath of the authorities, he was suspended from Sri Rama Varma High School.
Later in 1947, he expelled from Maharajas College, Ernakulam, for protesting against the call to hoist Kochi royal's flag along with the Indian flag.
Menon also served a three-year jail term for various political reasons including the Edapally police station attack case in 1950.
He went underground for more than two years after the police station attack which hadleft two policemen dead, sparking off brutal police action across central Kerala.
The police station was attacked by a group of young Communists in protest against the police action against Communists following the ban imposed on its activities in the country.
Popularly known as "Ambadi Viswam," Menon was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1967 and was also a member of Rajya Sabha from 1974 to 1980.
He was elected to Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1987 from Thrippunithura constituency as a CPI(M) candidate.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled Menon's death and said it was a big loss for the country's Left-democratic movement.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
