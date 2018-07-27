GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Former Kerala Minister and IUML Leader Cherkalam Abdullah Passes Away

Abdullah was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru reportedly for heart-related ailments. He was shifted to his home at Kasargod on Thursday as per his last wishes where he breathed his last

Asheem PK | CNN-News18

Updated:July 27, 2018, 1:00 PM IST
Kasargod: Former Kerala minister and senior Muslim League leader Cherkalam Abdullah passed way at his residence here on Friday, he was 75.

Abdullah was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru reportedly for heart-related ailments. He was shifted to his home at Kasargod on Thursday as per his last wishes where he breathed his last.

Born on September 15, 1942, to Barikkad Mohammed Haji and Asyamma, Abdullah began his political career as a student leader. He represented Manjeswaram Assembly constituency for four consecutive terms starting from 1987.

He served as Minister for Local Self Government in the AK Antony cabinet from 2001-04. It was during his tenure as Local Self Government minister that Kerala government introduced the popular Women Empowerment programme "Kudumbasree".

“Indian union Muslim League(IUML) has lost a strong leader today, he was one those leaders who were in the forefront of forming Kasargod district, he always stood for welfare of the people from all walks of the society, his contribution as a minister and a public leader will always be remembered,” Senior IUML leader and MP PK Kunhalikkutty said.

The veteran leader is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.His last rites will be performed at Cherkalam Juma Masjid at 6 pm on Friday.

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
