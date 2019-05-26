Take the pledge to vote

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Resumes Work in Bengal CID

The poll panel on May 15 relieved Kumar from his post in West Bengal following violence in Kolkata and asked him to report to the Union Home Ministry the next day.

Updated:May 26, 2019, 10:38 PM IST
Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Resumes Work in Bengal CID
Kolkata: The West Bengal Government on Sunday reinstated former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar as Additional Director General, CID, an official statement said.

The Governor is pleased to direct Rajeev Kumar to resume his government duties as ADG and IGP, CID, WB with immediate effect, it said.

The order has been issued in view of withdrawal of Model Code of Conduct by the Election Commission on May 26.

The poll panel on May 15 relieved Kumar from his post in West Bengal following violence in Kolkata and asked him to report to the Union Home Ministry the next day.

Meanwhile, the CBI has on Sunday issued a lookout notice against senior officer for his alleged role in the multi-crore rupees Saradha chit fund scam.

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
