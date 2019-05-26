English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Resumes Work in Bengal CID
The poll panel on May 15 relieved Kumar from his post in West Bengal following violence in Kolkata and asked him to report to the Union Home Ministry the next day.
File photo of Rajeev Kumar.
Loading...
Kolkata: The West Bengal Government on Sunday reinstated former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar as Additional Director General, CID, an official statement said.
The Governor is pleased to direct Rajeev Kumar to resume his government duties as ADG and IGP, CID, WB with immediate effect, it said.
The order has been issued in view of withdrawal of Model Code of Conduct by the Election Commission on May 26.
The poll panel on May 15 relieved Kumar from his post in West Bengal following violence in Kolkata and asked him to report to the Union Home Ministry the next day.
Meanwhile, the CBI has on Sunday issued a lookout notice against senior officer for his alleged role in the multi-crore rupees Saradha chit fund scam.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The Governor is pleased to direct Rajeev Kumar to resume his government duties as ADG and IGP, CID, WB with immediate effect, it said.
The order has been issued in view of withdrawal of Model Code of Conduct by the Election Commission on May 26.
The poll panel on May 15 relieved Kumar from his post in West Bengal following violence in Kolkata and asked him to report to the Union Home Ministry the next day.
Meanwhile, the CBI has on Sunday issued a lookout notice against senior officer for his alleged role in the multi-crore rupees Saradha chit fund scam.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
-
- Trailers This Week: Nostalgia Brews with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Abhay Deol Impresses in Jungle Cry
- OnePlus 7 Pro Gets New OxygenOS Update With Camera Improvements: The Complete Changelog
- Modi 2.0: Interesting Facts About 17th Lok Sabha
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results