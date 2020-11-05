News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Former K'taka Minister Vinay Kulkarni Arrested by CBI in Murder Case of BJP Worker, Say Officials

File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

The CBI took Kulkarni, a former Congress MLA from Dharwad, into custody on Thursday after almost day-long questioning regarding his alleged role in the murder conspiracy, they said.

The CBI has arrested former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni in connection with the murder of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda in the state's Dharwad district in 2016, officials said Thursday.

The CBI took Kulkarni, a former Congress MLA from Dharwad, into custody on Thursday after almost day-long questioning regarding his alleged role in the murder conspiracy, they said.

Gowda, a BJP zila panchayat member, was killed in his gym on June 15, 2016 by unidentified men, they said. The agency has taken over the probe on the recommendation of the Karnataka government, they said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...