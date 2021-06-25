Former Kullu SP, Himachal CM Security Staffer Suspended After Video of Their Scuffle Goes Viral

The Himachal Pradesh Police Chief on Friday ordered suspension of former Kullu SP and member of the Chief Minister security staff over a scuffle between the two during the visit of Union minister Nitin Gadkari few days ago. The video of the scuffle between the two had gone viral causing much embarrassment to the state police force.

IPS officer Gaurav Singh and former PSO of Chief Minister security staff, Balwant Singh had earlier been transferred and an inquiry had been instituted. Even though an inquiry report by DIG (Central Range) Madhusudan is yet to be submitted, the government sent out a strong signal and placed both under suspension.

ASP Brijesh Sood has also been relieved of his duties.

The SP had slapped Sood and Singh, who retaliated and kicked the police officer. A video of the scuffle that resulted in the policemen slapping and kicking each other had gone viral on social media. The incident took place outside Kullu’s Bhuntar airport where the CM had gone to receive Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

In the video, Gaurav Singh was seen slapping Brijesh Sood, Additional SP, CM Security, after a heated argument. The CM’s security personnel can be seen retaliating by kicking the SP right outside the CM’s vehicle. The CM was seated inside his official car all this while. The SP can be seen being kicked as he withdraws and eventually runs back to save himself. In the meantime, one can see other CM security staff intervening to defuse the situation.

Though the inquiry is still on, however, sources said that the SP and CM security staff got into a heated argument over allowing those affected by the four-lane project to assemble outside the airport. Interestingly, Gadkari, on seeing these people with banners stopped his vehicle and stepped out to give them a patient hearing.

All this while Chief Minister also stood next to Gadkari and listened to the grievances of people who’ve been affected by land acquisition for the road-widening project. People have been demanding higher compensation for their acquired land.

