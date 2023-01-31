Former Union law minister and senior advocate Shanti Bhushan died on Tuesday at the age of 97 years. Bhushan, who was unwell for the last few days, breathed his last at his Delhi home.

Bhushan served as the law minister of India from 1977-79 under the Morarji Desai government.

As a lawyer, Bhushan took up and championed several causes of public interest. He was vocal against corruption and was one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In 1980, he founded the famous NGO, Centre for Public Interest Litigation. He had argued on a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rafale fighter jets deal.

Famous lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan is his oldest son. His other son Jayant Bhushan is also a prominent lawyer.

Shanti Bhushan appeared in several cases of public importance. He represented petitioner Raj Narain in the Allahabad High Court in a famous case in which the election of then prime minister Indira Gandhi was annulled for committing electoral malpractices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Bhushan’s contribution to the legal field and extended condolences to his family. “Shri Shanti Bhushan Ji will be remembered for his contribution to the legal field and passion towards speaking for the underprivileged. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," the PM tweeted.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju also took to Twitter to extend condolences to Bhushan’s family.

“Deeply pained to hear the news that former Union Law and Justice Minister Shanti Bhushan ji is no more. My deepest condolences to the family members on his passing away. My prayers for the departed soul," he wrote.

