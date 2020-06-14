INDIA

1-MIN READ

Former Lok Sabha MP, Banker Madhavrao Patil Dies in Maharashtra's Nashik District

Image for representation only.

He was a staunch supporter of Sharad Pawar and was among the first to join when the latter formed the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 6:31 PM IST
Former Lok Sabha MP and founder of Janalaxmi Cooperative Bank Madhavrao Patil died after a brief illness on Sunday morning in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

He was 80 and is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

Patil had won from Nashik Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket in 1998.

His last rites were performed at Amardham crematorium here.

