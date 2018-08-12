English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Suffers Heart Attack, Critical
Eighty-nine-year-old Somnath Chatterjee, who is suffering from a kidney-related ailment, was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday.
File photo of former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee. (Photo: REUTERS/B Mathur)
Kolkata: Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee's condition deteriorated on Sunday after he suffered a "mild heart attack", an official of a private hospital said.
Eighty-nine-year-old Chatterjee, who is suffering from a kidney-related ailment, was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday.
"He is undergoing dialysis. In such cases it happens at times that the heart stops giving support. Chatterjee suffered a mild heart attack this morning, but was revived. He is in the ICCU and is responding to treatment," a senior hospital official told PTI.
Last month, the former speaker had suffered a hemorrhagic stroke.
"He has been under treatment for the past 40 days. Chatterjee was discharged from the hospital just for three days after his health showed signs of improvement. However, his condition deteriorated last Tuesday and he had to be hospitalised again," the official said.
A 10-time Lok Sabha MP, Chatterjee was a central committee member of the CPI(M), which he had joined in 1968.
He was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009.
The veteran leader was, however, expelled from the CPI(M) in 2008 for refusing to resign as the Speaker after his party withdrew support to the UPA-I government.
