Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Being Shifted to Mumbai in Cardiac Ambulance for Covid-19 Treatment

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan has left for Mumbai from Nanded, where he was tested positive for COVID-19 and was under treatment, in a cardiac ambulance on Monday. The Cabinet Minister tested positive for the virus on Sunday night.

The former Chief Minister was seen waving at people as he boarded the ambulance for Mumbai. Permissions for an air ambulance reportedly could not be procured.

The minister is supposed to reach a city hospital in Mumbai by Monday night.

The former Chief Minister's condition has been described as asymptomatic.

He is the second Cabinet Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to test positive after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was diagnosed last month. After nearly a month's treatment, Awhad was fully cured and discharged.

