Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse Questioned by ED in 2016 Land Deal Case

NCP leader Eknath Khadse was questioned for more than six hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in Mumbai on Friday in connection with a 2016 land deal. Khadse, who left the ED office around 5.30 pm, told media persons that he was cooperating fully with the probe.

"They asked questions and I tried to give answers. Whatever documents or information they need, I will provide them, and will appear before them again whenever they ask," he said.

The former state minister arrived at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate around 11 am. His daughter Sharada Chaudhari was also seen entering the office a little later. Policemen in large numbers were deployed outside the ED office and barricades were put up to avoid any gathering by his supporters. Besides the Mumbai police, personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) were also deployed.

Khadse (68), who quit the BJP and joined the NCP in October last year, was summoned by the ED on December 30, but he skipped appearance citing health reasons and was given more time. Khadse had resigned from the then Devendra Fadnavis- led Maharashtra cabinet in 2016 after facing allegations that he misused his official powers to facilitate the purchase of government land in Bhosri near Pune by his family.

He had denied any wrongdoing and said the state Anti Corruption Bureau as well as the Income Tax department had given him a clean chit in the matter.