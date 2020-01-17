Former Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party Leader Prakash Naik Found Dead at Home
Naik, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Goa Assembly election from the St Cruz constituency on a MGP ticket, was found dead at his residence in Merces village with multiple bullet wounds, Old Goa Police Inspector Krishna Sinari said.
Representative image.
Panaji: Former Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Prakash Naik was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his home near here in Goa on Friday morning, police said.
Naik, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Goa Assembly election from the St Cruz constituency on a MGP ticket, was found dead at his residence in Merces village with multiple bullet wounds, Old Goa Police Inspector Krishna Sinari said.
Naik, a panchayat member, had later left the MGP. Further investigation in the case is underway, he said.
BJP leader and St Cruz MLA Antonio Fernandes said Naik, who was in his late 50s, was brought dead at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, situated 4km away from Merces village.
When Naik was taken to the casualty ward, he was declared brought dead. A post-mortem will reveal the exact cause of his death, he said.
Naik was one of the candidates in fray against Fernandes in the 2017 election.
The deceased was currently a member of Merces panchayat in North Goa.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Anup Soni Supports Sidharth Shukla, Says He Never Misbehaved on Balika Vadhu Sets
- FASTags Have Actually Increased Waiting Times at Toll Plazas; Be Prepared For Delays
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Niece and Nephew Make Her Hug It Out with Sidharth Shukla
- Runners And Fitness Junkies Take Note! The Best Marathon Gear You Must Buy, Right Now
- Netizens Call Kerala Tourism 'Anti-Hindu' after it Tweets Beef Dish Recipe on Makar Sankranti