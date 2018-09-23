Former Mayor and His Driver Shot Dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

The former mayor of Muzaffarpur town and his driver were shot dead in the district on Sunday, police said.The deceased have been identified as Samir Kumar (50) and his driver Rohit Kumar (40), the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Muzaffarpur Town, Mukul Ranjan, said.Kumar was the mayor of Muzaffarpur Municipal Corporation between 2002 to 2007.The incident happened around 7 pm near the fire brigade office under the jurisdiction of Muzaffarpur Town police station, Ranjan said.Asked whether an AK-47 was used to kill the two, the DSP said, "We have inspected the spot. I cannot say whether an AK-47 was used in the murder but it is clear that some sophisticated gun was used.""A total 17 to 18 rounds were fired by the miscreants," the DSP said.The forensic science laboratory team would reach the spot to collect forensic evidence/samples from the site, he said.Ranjan also said that an investigation has been initiated, adding, the killers would be arrested soon.The bodies of the deceased were sent to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur for post-mortem examination, he said.