Former Meghalaya MLA Gets 25 Years in Jail for Raping Minor in 2017

A POCSO court in Meghalaya on Tuesday sentenced former Mawhati legislator and Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) militant, Julius Dorphang to 25 years in imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl.

The sentence was pronounced by Special Judge Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), FS Sangma in Ri-Bhoi district.

According to Dorphang’s counsel, Kishore Ch Gautam, the verdict would be challenged at the Meghalaya High Court.

“Yeah he has been convicted and I will be filing an appeal in the Meghalaya High Court. I do not agree with the finding of the trial court,” Advocate Gautam said.

Dorphang, a former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council militant, was the founder and the Chairman of the outfit before he surrendered before the police in 2007. He later contested and won from Mawahati assembly election in Ri-Bhoi district in 2013.

However, he was accused of raping a 14-year-old in 2017 when he was still an MLA. Following the allegation of rape, Dorphang absconded and was nabbed from Guwahati ISBT. The legislator was arrested and booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act.

He was lodged at the Nongpoh district jail, but was granted bail on medical grounds from the Meghalaya High Court in 2020 by a single bench

He was rearrested and convicted again on August 13 this year and tried at the POCSO court.

