Former Minister A Elumalai Succumbs to Covid-19 in Puducherry

Former Local Administration Minister of Puducherry A Elumalai succumbed to Covid-19 in centrally administered JIPMER on Wednesday.

Elumalai (53) had tested positive for the infection and was admitted to JIPMER on Tuesday, Director of Health and

Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.

Elumalai is survived by wife and three sons.

He was Local Administration Minister in the Congress Ministry headed by the then Chief Minister N Rangasamy in

2001.

Elumalai was also chairman of the Puducherry Agro Services and Industrial Corporation (PASIC) run by the territorial government.