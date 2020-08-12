Former Minister A Elumalai Succumbs to Covid-19 in Puducherry

Former Local Administration Minister of Puducherry A Elumalai succumbed to Covid-19 in centrally administered JIPMER on Wednesday.
Elumalai (53) had tested positive for the infection and was admitted to JIPMER on Tuesday, Director of Health and
Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.
Elumalai is survived by wife and three sons.
He was Local Administration Minister in the Congress Ministry headed by the then Chief Minister N Rangasamy in
2001.
Elumalai was also chairman of the Puducherry Agro Services and Industrial Corporation (PASIC) run by the territorial government.