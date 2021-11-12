Former Minister in SP Government, Gayatri Prajapati, 2 Others Get Life in Gangrape Case

A minister in the former Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, Gayatri Prajapati, along with two other people have been granted life terms in the Chitrakoot gang rape case. The MP MLA Special Court has sentenced the former minister to life imprisonment along with two more convicts Ashish Shukla and Ashok Tiwari. Apart from life imprisonment, a fine of Rs 2 lakh each has also been imposed on the three convicts. Earlier on Wednesday, the court had convicted Ashish, Ashok and Prajapati, and reserved the decision on the sentence and gave the next date on Friday.

On the other hand, accused Vikas Verma, Rupeshwar, Amarendra Singh, Pintu and Chandrapal have been acquitted by the court. On Tuesday itself, on behalf of former the mining minister, an application was made in the matter and a demand was made to extend the date of the trial. In this, it was said that a special leave petition has been filed on his behalf in the Supreme Court seeking to transfer this case to another state, along with that the order of MP MLA Court was challenged in Allahabad High Court Lucknow Bench. In which the application for production of evidence of his defence was rejected.

At the same time, on November 8, an application was filed in the court stating that a witness Anshu Gaur has clearly stated in his statement that the victim was persuaded not to give proper testimony in the court by luring her with land plots and a huge sum of money. The prosecution had also sought an order to summon the registrar Lucknow and the written statement given by the victim to the Delhi court to prove the registry.

It is noteworthy that the victim has retracted the allegations of gang rape against Prajapati in MP MLA Court. Prajapati, who was a cabinet minister during Akhilesh Yadav’s government, is in jail in this gang rape case. On 18 February 2017, an FIR was registered against Gayatri Prajapati after the order of the Supreme Court. On 15 March 2017, Prajapati was arrested in this case.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party on the judgment, UP BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “Akhilesh Yadav had tried his best to save Gayatri Prajapati, the Blue Eyed Boy of Mulayam Singh Yadav. The family of the victim had to approach Supreme Court to get the FIR registered. However now the former minister in SP government has been given life term, and he is getting results of his deeds."

