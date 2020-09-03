Former MLA Appaji Gowda Succumbs to Covid-19 in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Former Bhadravati MLA M. J. Appaji Gowda has died of coronavirus in a Shivamogga hospital, an official said on Thursday.

"Gowda, 67, had breathing difficulty and died on Wednesday night at 11.30 p.m. His rapid test emerged positive for coronavirus," confirmed a Shivamogga district health official to IANS.

According to the official, Gowda had been suffering from breathing problems for the last three days. "He came to the hospital at 10 p.m. and his oxygen saturation level was very low. Gowda was directly given ventilator support," he said. Initially he was admitted in a private hospital and later shifted to the district McGann hospital.

Gowda is survived by a son and a daughter. The late politician started his career as an employee of a steel company in Bhadravati and went on to become a labour leader and later moved into politics.

Gowda first became an MLA as an Independent in 1994.